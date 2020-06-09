IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is marking its second straight day with a big leg up, +60.7% , alongside news that its has new contracts from a pair of Fortune 500 retailers.

One is a Fortune 10 company, IZEA says.

The two renewed commitments mark the first spending from these customers since the COVID-19 retail disruption.

“We saw new contractual commitments from both parties in every quarter last year, but IZEA did not receive contracts for new initiatives in Q1 2020 from either customer," says CEO/Chairman Ted Murphy. "We are excited to see both organizations reactivate their marketing efforts and sign new contracts with IZEA to begin spending again.”