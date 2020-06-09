Contura cut at B. Riley FBR on steep cash burn
Jun. 09, 2020 3:44 PM ETAlpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR)AMRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Contura Energy (CTRA -5.2%) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $7 price target, slashed from $9, at B. Riley FBR, where analyst Lucas Pipes says the stock "looks the most challenged from a liquidity perspective in our downside scenario."
- Contura would end the year with $125M of liquidity according to Pipes' bear case, and at $100/mt seaborne HCC prices, "we estimate this represents just 5-6 months of cash burn even after considering potential cost and volume-cutting measures the company might put into place."
- CTRA's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.