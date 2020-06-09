Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -2.1% ) says it is working with U.S. officials to advance the proposed Sea Port offshore crude oil terminal project following the recent suspension of the review schedule.

The company says it is addressing requests from the U.S. Coast Guard and Maritime Administration for more information such as the project description and a list of landowners that would be affected, reviewing submissions from the public comment period and other input from landowners and public officials.

The SPOT terminal is designed to load Very Large Crude Carriers at ~85K bbl/hour, or up to 2M bbl/day.