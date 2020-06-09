Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will launch a Mac trade-in program on June 15 at its retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, according to Bloomberg sources.

Customers can exchange a Mac for a credit towards a new computer or receive the trade-in value on a gift card.

Apple already allows customers to trade in Macs through the tech giant's website and in-store trade-ins for a variety of products, including the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Mac sales totaled about $25.7B last year, or about 10% of Apple's overall revenue.

Last weekend, Bloomberg reported that Apple will launch payment plans for Macs, AirPods, and iPads through its Apple Card offering.

Earlier today, Bloomberg sources said Apple will announce its new in-house Mac processors at the virtual WWDC event on June 22.