Oil-Dri (ODC -1.4% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 7.6% Y/Y to $76.26M, company’s says Cat litter, was in high demand during the months of March and April as consumers stocked up on products.

Q3 Gross margin improved by 430 bps to 28%; and operating margin improved by 420 bps to 7.5%.

Business to Business Products sales $26.68M (+2% Y/Y), sales of agricultural products rose 11% Y/Y, driven by higher demand of traditional granules from a large customer.

Retail and Wholesale sales was $49.57M (+11% Y/Y), driven by a 20% increase in domestic cat litter revenues.

SG&A expenses were $15.68M (+8.1% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $22.27M, compared to $15.36M a year ago.

Company says Due to a shift in program timing, advertising spending increased in the Q3 compared to last year; and expects adverting costs for the full fiscal year to be higher than last year.

Previously: Oil Dri reports Q3 results (June 8)