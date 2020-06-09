Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) has seen some reupped bullishness from a pair of analysts after conversations with the company's president and chief financial officer.

Goldman Sachs reiterated its Buy rating based on confidence coming out of their call, which gave clarity on the meaning of marketing commitments in the company's 10-K filing, posted late in May. Those are support commitments the company makes that it needs to plan cash outlays; they're usually tied to agreements with major sports leagues and players' unions, and shouldn't be indicative of timing of key titles.

Goldman has a $157 price target, implying 17% upside.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating as well, and points to the best growth story in the sector (citing the game pipeline, strong execution and momentum in live services).