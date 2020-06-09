GameStop (NYSE:GME) reports global comparable sales fell 17% in FQ1, despite a 519% increase in e-commerce sales. Analysts expected a global comp of around -27.5%.

Revenue breakdown: Hardware and accessories $513M, Software $417M, Collectibles $91M.

Adjusted EBITDA of -$75.5M fell within the guidance range of -$79.1M to -$74.1M.

Gross margin declined 270 bps from a year ago, driven by the increased mix of hardware.

The company ended the quarter with $570M in cash.

Shares of GameStop are down 4.84% AH to $4.72 vs. a 52-week trading range of $2.57 to $6.92.

