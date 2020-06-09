Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael Arougheti sees risk that credit markets aren't fully accounting for the impact the pandemic-related shutdown will have on small and medium-sized businesses.

"When you look at the government aid programs, they’ve generally been structured to get us through June and July, and after that is a big question mark," he said during the virtual Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference.

Look to repayment rates on company and consumer loans, rent and mortgages for signs of stress, he said. Overall, the recovery will take longer and be more uneven than many people expect, Arougheti said.

But the credit markets, on their best tear in decades, hasn't reflected that, he said. "There’s a massive disconnect between the liquid markets and the real economy."

Ares entered the crisis with ~$33B in dry powder and has been providing rescue funding across its strategies, including alternative credit.

The company has been able to negotiate stronger covenants and higher loan prices within its credit holdings. He's "cautiously optimistic" of getting debt payments this month.

Ares Management Chief Operating Officer notes that the firm expects to increase fee-related earnings by at least 15% this year.

Private equity and BDC ETFs: BIZD, BDCS, FGB, PSP, PEX, BDCY