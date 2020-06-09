Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) reports comparable sales decreased 52.8% in FQ1 to fall by an even larger amount than the -48% forecast by analysts.

Gross margin was 10.2% of sales vs. 26.3% consensus and operating margin was -35.9% of sales vs. -10.0% consensus.

The retailer says it's reopened about 90% of its stores. Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, Five Below is withholding from issuing any fresh guidance.

FIVE -2.50% AH to $101.30.