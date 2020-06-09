A Phase 3 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-361, evaluating the combination of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and chemo for the first-line treatment of advanced/metastatic urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer) failed to achieve the primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS) compared to chemo alone.

The company says the PD-1 inhibitor demonstrated numerical improvements in PFS and OS but the separations were not statistically significant.

The monotherapy arm was not tested considering the outcome of the combo arm.

No new safety signals were observed.

The FDA has already approved Keytruda for three bladder cancer indications across multiple types and stages.

Shares down a fraction after hours.