WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) plans to offer $150M of convertible senior notes due 2023 in a private offering.

Expects to grant the initial purchaser of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $22.5M aggregate principal amount of the notes.

Intends to use proceeds, together with cash on hand, to fully repay its current senior secured term loan and repurchase ~$25.0M of shares of its common stock.

Before March 15, 2023, the notes will be convertible at the option of the noteholders under certain conditions and during certain periods.