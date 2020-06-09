Stay-at-home favorite Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) slides 3.22% in AH trading despite topping Q1 estimates.

Sales were up 46% during the quarter and gross margin came in at 23.4% of sales vs. 23.5% consensus and 21.9% a year ago. Net sales per active customer on a trailing twelve-month basis was $357 vs. $312 a year ago. Chewy's adjusted EBITDA margin turned positive during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Chewy says it's is well-positioned to thrive in the expanded marketplace.

Shares of Chewy are up around 90% over the last 90 days.

Previously: Chewy EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (June 9)