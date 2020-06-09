Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) prices its public offering of $600M of 2.875% senior unsecured notes due 2031 at 99.125% of the principal amount.

Intends to use the proceeds to fund the redemption of all $300M aggregate principal amount of the 3.15% senior notes due August 2022 that are outstanding, and to pay fees, costs and interest related to the redemption; and to fund the purchase price for its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash a portion of its 4.250% senior notes due November 2023 and accrued interest and related fees, premiums and expenses.

Any remaining proceeds would go toward general corporate purposes, including repayment of any outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and/or to repay any outstanding commercial paper.

The offering is expected to close on June 23, 2020.

Previously: Healthpeak offers to buy $150M of 4.250% notes due 2023 (June 9)