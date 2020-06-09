Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) slides 8.5% after Q1 misses with a 10% Y/Y revenue drop, partly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, many Verint customers delayed planned projects, primarily involving on-premises deployments.

As the pandemic-related lockdowns ease, Verint expects sequential improvement in Q2 and continued improvement in H2.

Q1 new SaaS ACV was up 45% Y/Y.

Cash from operating activities totaled $76M, and the company ended the quarter with more than $800M in cash.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

