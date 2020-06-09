Stocks mixed but Nasdaq touches 10K as big techs hit records

Stocks ended mixed, with the S&P 500 and Dow posting losses while techs rallied to lift the Nasdaq Composite across 10,000 for the first time before settling for a small gain.

Dow -1.1% , S&P -0.8% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

The tech sector outperformed as Apple rallied following a report that it is preparing to shift to its own main processors in Mac computers.

Apple ( +3.1% ), Amazon ( +3% ) and Facebook ( +3.1% ) all notched all-time highs during the session, while Netflix finished +3.4% and Alphabet +0.3% .

Meanwhile, the dollar fell for a ninth straight day, its longest losing streak since 2006.

The spotlight now turns to tomorrow's FOMC rates announcement and Chairman Powell's press conference as investors search for any signs of slowing support for the economy.

U.S. Treasurys caught a bid, sending the 10-year yield 7 bps lower to 0.81% and the 30-year yield down 9 bps to 1.56%.