Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) says a limited number of customers will be allowed back in stores starting on June 15 at more than 800 locations in the U.S. The retailer will also continue to offer contactless curbside pickup.

Best Buy stores will continue to enforce social distancing by limiting the number of customers inside the store to 25% of capacity, which allows approximately 60 or more customers in a store depending on its size.

In a staffing move, Best Buy is bringing back more than 9K of its previously furloughed full- and part-time store employees and Geek Squad Agents.

Shares of BBY are flat in AH trading.

