AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is down 2.7% postmarket in early reaction after it reported Q1 earnings largely in line with preliminary figures it released earlier, with a final net loss to the better side of its expectations.

Revenue dropped 21.5% as expected, to $941.5M, embracing the impact of theaters beginning to close in Italy and across Europe in late February, and U.s. revenues began to deteriorate in early March before a March 17 shutdown.

“After starting the year with two solid months of revenue growth compared to last year,in mid-March we were forced to pivot the entire company to respond to the effects of the pandemic," CEO Adam Aron says.

And net loss came to $2.176B; in its preliminary release, the company said to expect a loss of between $2.12B and $2.42B. Adjusted net loss was $231.6M.

The company took noncash impairment charges of $1.852B (tied to long-lived assets, indefinite-lived tangible assets and goodwill).

EBITDA came to $3.1M.

Attendance for the quarter fall 24.2% to 60.5M. In U.S. markets, it was down 27.8% to 39.67M; internationally, it was down 16.2% to 20.83M.

Average screens fell 17%, to 8,873.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

