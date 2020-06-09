Citing adverse findings from primate toxicity studies, Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI), together with collaboration partner Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), has decided to halt Phase 1b clinical trials evaluating RIPK1 inhibitor DNL747 in Alzheimer's disease and ALS and focus its resources on accelerating development of DNL788 which, it says, has superior drug properties.

Studies in cynomolgus monkeys showed dose- and duration-dependent adverse findings at exposures higher than those testing in the clinic. The findings, considered off-target and molecule-specific, impact the ability to increase the dose without additional time-consuming safety studies.

RIPK1 (receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1) is a critical signaling protein in the TNF receptor pathway which regulates inflammation and cell death.