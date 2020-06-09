The gold (XAUUSD:CUR) rally has more or less stalled out over the past two months, with the metal today sitting at $1,716 per ounce after nearly topping $1,800 in mid-April.

It might just be the pause that refreshes, suggests Jeffrey Currie and team. While the deflationary shock remains in place at the current time, super-expansionary monetary and fiscal policies combined with a surprisingly strong consumer may set the stage for higher inflation. That's particularly so if the employment situation continues to surprise to the upside.

Above-target inflation may be what ends up driving the yellow metal above the $2K per ounce level (gold's record price just over $1.9K was set in 2011), says Currie.

The team is also bullish on copper and aluminum, raising price forecasts for both thanks to a combination of lean inventories and reopening economies, particularly China.

