Along with its Q1 earnings, where it posted a heavy loss, AMC offered a detailed update on its plans to reopen theaters after months of mandated closures.

The company has already reopened 10 theaters in Norway, Germany, Spain and Portugal, and it currently expects to be "fully open globally in July."

"In our two largest territories, we are currently planning to reopen almost all of our U.S. and U.K. theaters in July, to be positioned to showcase Warner Bros’ release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, now slated for release on July 17, followed by Disney’s Mulan, now slated for release on July 24."

It also points to a "robust" slate for the rest of the year, highlighting Unhinged, Saint Maud, Antebellum, SpongeBob SquarePants, Wonder Woman 1984, A Quiet Place II, The King’s Man, Black Widow, Soul, Dune, West Side Story and Top Gun: Maverick.

But "while we are in active dialogue with Universal, no movies made by Universal Studios are currently on our docket" - the result of a bitter spat tied to Universal's comments about breaking the traditional theatrical release window.

The company's setting up detailed protocols for safety and says it's partnered with Clorox (NYSE:CLX) "as they advise us as to how we can make our theater environments as safe and clean as possible."