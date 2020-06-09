CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) will reopen its Eurodollar options trading pit on August 10 after it reconfigures the pit to meet social distancing standards and puts additional safety measures in place.

But to access the trading floor, all traders and their clerks will have to sign a waiver acknowledging and accepting the inherent risk that COVID-19 presents in the open outcry environment.

All other open outcry trading pits will remain closed until the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois reach Phase 5 of their reopening plans.

All products, including Eurodollar options, will continue to trade on CME Globex.