Goldman Sachs has raised its Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) price target, based largely on the company's retail initiatives providing some incremental advertising spend.

Analyst Heather Bellini boosted the target to $250 from $220 (now implying 5% upside), pointing to the company's Shops and Checkout offerings raising the number of advertisers as well as per-advertiser spending: Every 1M increase in advertisers, at Facebook's 2019 revenue/advertiser of $9,000, means $9B in potential revenue.

And the same 8M advertisers spending $1,000 more incrementally means another $8B in potential revenue. That's because of heavy exposure to smaller businesses, she notes (its top 100 advertisers contribute less than 20% of ad revenues).

Amid pandemic recovery, there's a chance for increased penetration of global e-commerce - which she figures was about 13% penetrated in 2019.