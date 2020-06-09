Fauci says COVID-19 nightmare isn't over yet

COVID-19 is Dr. Anthony Fauci's "worst nightmare" and "it isn't over yet," the White House health adviser said in an interview with the BIO Digital virtual health-care conference.

His comments comes as Arizona re-activates hits hospital emergency plan for a second time in response to rising COVID-19 cases, about three weeks after the state lifted its stay-at-home order.

He emphasizes how quickly the virus spread. "In a period of four months, it has devastated the world."

It differs from Ebola and HIV in that it has such a high degree of transmissibility and mortality.

Fauci said he's "heartened" by the pharmaceutical industry's response. More than 124 COVID-19 vaccines were under development as of June 2, according to the World Health Organization.

“There’s going to be more than one winner in the vaccine field because we’re going to need vaccines for the entire world. Billions and billions of doses," he said.

Previously: Oxford Biomedica inks new COVID vaccine manufacturing deal (June 8)