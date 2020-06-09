Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is in talks to let Latin American airline Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL) postpone payments on a $300M loan, and an agreement is expected, Bloomberg reports.

The U.S. carrier is guarantor of the five-year loan that Gol took out in 2015, paying an annual interest rate of 6.5%.

While U.S. and European carriers have received help to survive the coronavirus through subsidized loans and other aid, Latin American governments have been slow to put together rescue packages, and Chile's Latam Airlines and Colombia's Avianca already have filed for bankruptcy protection.

A Banco Bradesco analyst tells Bloomberg that he expects the discussions to conclude soon, which should alleviate Gol's cash position.