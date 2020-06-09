Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) shares could be headed for a YTD high following an easy Q1 earnings topper on an 85% Y/Y revenue increase to a record $45.6M, saying it expects "prolonged" demand for its personal protective equipment into FQ4.

Q1 net income was $8.6M vs. a year-ago net loss of $465K; Q1 gross margin was 48.6% vs. 30.6% in the prior-year period.

The company believes "demand will be of sufficient quantity to offset any headwinds that the possibility of any lockdowns, supply chain issues or in factory COVID-19 outbreaks, or any potential recession, may generate."

Lakeland says it added at least 150 new industrial end users in the quarter and more than 180 new customers in the healthcare sector for orders relating directly to coronavirus defense.