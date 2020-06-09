Jeffrey Gundlach's "Superman" presentation - the latest of his regular live webcasts, this time it seems with Fed Chairman Jay Powell in the role of protector of Truth, Justice and the American Way - comes just before tomorrow's Fed policy statement update from the Chair of Steel himself. (slides here)

And Gundlach invested some time in the contentious issue of whether the dollar's headed for a decline, an issue that's also near and dear to gold investors. Earlier, Goldman Sachs said that a pause in gold's rally (XAUUSD:CUR) may just be a waypoint on the way to $2,000/ounce, if a strong consumer combines with expansionary policy to create above-target inflation.

Gundlach says he's bearish on the dollar, even if stocks decline - and that will mean new highs for gold in the long term.

And he expects stocks to pull back from their current "lofty" heights. Traders believe Powell is Superman, marshaling extreme powers to support the market, and that rates will stay near zero for the next couple of years, he notes.

U.S. equity prices are now at a huge multiple compared to the rest of the world, and that's largely due to the heavy footprint of big tech on the market, he says: A "FAAANM super 6" of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) explains the vast majority of that gap.

Notably, he says the rally is taking place mainly without institutional money and "I'm happy to watch other people push it higher." Retail trading accounts have surged in the wake of the zero-commission movement.

And he returns to a recent talking point by suggesting Powell's "kryptonite" would be negative rates, which Gundlach has said would be "fatal," even with pressure to go negative building as short-term borrowing explodes.

Can stocks reverse and take out their March low? Gundlach wraps his call by giving that prospect an unusually specific 76.8% chance.

