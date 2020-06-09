The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management today released the crucial supplement to its environmental review of potentially the first U.S. large-scale offshore wind farm off the Massachusetts coast.

The federal study analyzes potential impacts of the proposed 800 MW Vineyard Wind project in the Atlantic Ocean on fishing, shipping and other ocean uses.

BOEM says it will make a formal announcement about the draft environmental review "in the near future," which will start a 45-day public comment, and then will finalize the Environmental Impact Statement, the last major milestone before project approval.

The document is a step forward for the long-delayed project, a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR), which is the U.S. arm of Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY).