J.P. Morgan reiterated an Overweight rating on Fox (FOX, FOXA) today, with an eye toward the TV company's spring acquisition of Tubi.

That ad-supported streaming network (which Fox bought for $440M net cash) presented Fox with a way into a youth-skewing user base that was eating up more than 160M hours of programming per month.

It brings a positive contribution, JPM says, and considering the acceleration of cord-cutting and the shift to over-the-top services from linear TV, it may allow Fox to retain more of the ad dollars it would be losing.

It has a $38 price target; after Fox shares declined today, that target now implies 23% upside.