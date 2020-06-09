U.S. eyes expanded sanctions on tankers to dry up Iran-Venezuela trade

The Trump administration is preparing sanctions on as many as 50 oil and fuel tankers as part of an effort to cut off trade between Iran and Venezuela, according to multiple reports.

Targeting the tankers would mark an escalation of efforts by the U.S. to disrupt trade and money flowing between the two countries.

Five Iranian tankers have unloaded fuel desperately needed by Venezuela in recent weeks, but the deliveries are said to be little more than a diplomatic gesture, since the fuel deliveries will last the country only a few weeks.