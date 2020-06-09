Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) announced it is commencing an offering of common stock, with the intention to use proceeds to fund development of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856.

Additional proceeds will fund general purposes and the investigation of IMU-838 as a treatment for COVID-19.

Shares are lower in after-hours trading. Shares initially rose in the early part of Tuesday's session after the co. announced it launching a mid-stage IMU-838 trial in COVID-19. Shares eventually closed down.

Roth Capital is acting as placement agent.