Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) executive chairman Trevor Milton says the company will reveal a fully operational truck prototype at a company event in the next few months.

Milton isn't aiming low with Nikola's entrance into the EV market. "My goal is to take the throne from the Ford F-150," he states. Of course, the F-150 pickup has been the top-selling model in the U.S. for many years.

Orders for Nikola's hydrogen-electric pickup truck open up on June 29.

Nikola has had a bit of a strong run this week, and even passed Ford (NYSE:F) in terms of market cap for a spell.

