Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has produced legally acceptable plans for dealing with a potential spill from oil pipelines that cross the Straits of Mackinac linking two of the Great Lakes, AP reports.

A panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week overruled a district judge who had agreed with an environmental group that Enbridge's plans failed to adequately consider potential harm to fish and wildlife in the Straits.

Enbridge developed the strategy as required under the Clean Water Act in case of failure of its Line 5, which carries oil and natural gas liquids used in propane from Superior, Wis., to Sarnia, Ontario.