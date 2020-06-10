Weaker-than-expected inflation data put Chinese shares under pressure overnight as the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.6% despite most exchanges across the globe flashing green.

Industrial prices fell deeper into deflation in May, declining 3.7% Y/Y, while consumer inflation eased due to softening food prices, slowing to 2.4%.

"Concerns on unemployment and salary cuts may keep consumers from spending. Small companies and export-oriented companies may continue to see headwinds," said Bruce Pang of China Renaissance Securities.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, EWH, YANG, CAF, KBA, GXC, CHIQ, CYB, FXP, CHIX