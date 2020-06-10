The fitness industry is watching as CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman stepped down from the company he co-founded.

"I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members," he said, after a series of tweets about the BLM protests and the death of George Floyd that many criticized as racist, offensive and tone-deaf.

Adidas's (OTCQX:ADDYY) Reebok also said it would end its longtime sponsorship of the CrossFit Games after the event in 2020, while Dave Castro, the director of the games, is taking over as CrossFit CEO.

As the world's largest fitness chain, CrossFit has more than 15,000 locations.

