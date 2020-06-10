"The events of the past two weeks have caused all of us to reflect on what we can do to confront the cultural and systemic forces that sustain racism," Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) CEO Kasper Rorsted said in a statement.

A minimum of 30% of all new positions in the U.S. at Adidas and Reebok will now be designated for black and Latino people and the company will finance 50 university scholarships for black students each year over five years.

It's also investing $20M in black communities after some U.S. employees complained Adidas was profiting off black culture without doing enough to help them.