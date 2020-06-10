Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has launched its BoundaryLess Enterprise Solution (BLE), powered by VMware Tanzu product portfolio.

The company is also a Design Partner for the VMware Tanzu portfolio which consists of Tanzu Mission Control, Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, Tanzu Service Mesh, vSphere 7 with Kubernetes etc.

Wipro to offer these services across Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

“‘BoundaryLess Enterprise’ is a new paradigm that will help enterprises power their digital transformation. This solution will enable enterprises to accelerate the development and deployment of modern apps and will simplify management of a hybrid/multi-cloud multi-cluster Kubernetes-based infrastructure. BLE will help customers reduce time to market and drive agility and scale, which makes it an exciting new offering,” said Milind Halapeth, Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited.