Powell walks tightrope as focus shifts to forecasts

No major policy decisions are expected from the Fed today, but any hint of taking the foot off the pedal could hammer risk sentiment, while more dovishness could have the opposite effect.

Keep a lookout for comments on yield curve control, forward guidance and how long the Fed will keep current policies in place after investors stopped pricing in the possibility of negative rates following last week's blowout jobs report.

Chairman Jerome Powell skipped the last quarterly forecast in March - as the pandemic forced a shutdown of the economy - so today's projections will likely suggest whether the central bank believes the worst part of the coronavirus crisis has passed.