Bright Scholar Education Holdings (NYSE:BEDU) announced the opening of Fettes College Guangzhou in September 2020.

Wanmei Li, Co-CEO of Bright Scholar, comments, "Since the establishment of our very first school in 1994, Bright Scholar has developed into a global premium education service company with a global network of 88 schools, including 7 in the UK and 1 in the US. The addition of FCG to our global school network demonstrates our commitment to provide best quality education services with a high-performance learning approach that seeks to bolster self-confidence, independent learning, academic excellence and global perspective of our students around the world."