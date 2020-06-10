Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) has completed the acquisition of select divisions of Wockhardt Limited’s branded generics business in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives.

The business comprises of a portfolio of 62 brands in multiple therapy areas, which would transfer to Dr. Reddy’s along with related sales and marketing teams; and the manufacturing plant located in Himachal Pradesh, India with all plant employees.

On February 12, Dr. Reddy’s signed a Business Transfer Agreement with Wockhardt for an upfront consideration of Rs. 1,850 crores.