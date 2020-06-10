Futures pause as markets wait for Fed

Futures were mixed overnight ahead of the first economic projections from the Fed since December, which are due out at 2 p.m. ET (see more on that here).

Nasdaq futures climbed 0.3% , while the Dow and S&P fell as much as 0.4% , reflecting a similar trade on Tuesday that saw a shift back into Big Tech.

Other concerns abound as Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the pandemic has further to run, while the rate of new COVID-19 infections goes under the microscope as counties lift additional stay-at-home restrictions.

Across the globe... Weak demand remains a risk in China and the ECB is reportedly drawing up plans for a "bad bank."