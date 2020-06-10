The European Commission approves the use of Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) Kalydeco (ivacaftor) in children with cystic fibrosis as young as six months old and weighing at least 5 kg who have the R117H mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

The product was previously approved for CF sufferers ages 18 and older with the R117H mutation, and in infants ages six months and older weighing at least 5 kg who have one of the following mutations in the CFTR gene: G551D, G1244E, G1349D, G178R, G551S, S1251N, S1255P, S549N or S549R.