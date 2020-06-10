AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have signed a broad collaboration agreement to jointly develop and commercialize three of Genmab's bispecific antibodies and enter into a discovery research collaboration for future antibody therapeutics for cancer.

The companies will partner to develop Genmab's next-generation bispecific antibody programs, epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20), DuoHexaBody-CD37 and DuoBody-CD3x5T4.

Under discovery research collaboration, the companies will develop up to four additional differentiated next-generation antibody-based product candidates across solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Both the companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization.

Genmab will book net sales in U.S. and Japan and receive tiered royalties on remaining global sales.

For the discovery research partnership, Genmab will conduct Phase 1 studies for these programs.

Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay Genmab $750M upfront, up to $3.15B in milestones and tiered royalties between 22% and 26% on net sales of epcoritamab outside the U.S. and Japan.