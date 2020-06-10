Wedbush Securities lifts its base price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $1,000 and the bull case PT to $1,500.

"We believe with demand for Model 3's ramping stronger than expectations in China heading into summer timeframe, the lockdown easing in the US/Europe, and some potentially 'game changing' battery developments on the horizon (Battery Day likely in late June) that Tesla's stock likely has room to run further," reasons analyst Dan Ives.

Ives says EV demand in China is starting to accelerate and Tesla appears to be on a run rate to hit 100K unit deliveries in the first year out of the gates for Giga 3.

Looking ahead, a number of new potential game-changing battery developments are expected at Tesla's highly anticipated Battery Day event.

Shares of Tesla are flat in premarket trading at $941.47.