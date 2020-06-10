Red Robin Gourmet Burgers missed FQ1 estimates
Jun. 10, 2020 7:04 AM ETRed Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)RRGBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) reports total revenue decreased 25.3% in FQ1, primarily resulting from the closure of the company's dining rooms, and its operational shift to off-premise only in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Comparable restaurant revenue decreased 20.8%, comparable average guest check increased 0.1% and comparable restaurant guest counts decreased 20.9%.
- Off-premise sales increased 86.1%.
- Restaurant-level operating profit margin rate down 950 bps to 8.8%.
- Total company-owned units fell 517 Y/Y to 7,214 and total number of restaurants dropped 18 Y/Y to 554.
- The company has re-opened ~270 dining rooms with limited capacity, representing ~65% of currently open company-owned restaurants.
- Due to ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company withdrew its FY2020 outlook.
