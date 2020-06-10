Red Robin Gourmet Burgers missed FQ1 estimates

  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) reports total revenue decreased 25.3% in FQ1, primarily resulting from the closure of the company's dining rooms, and its operational shift to off-premise only in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Comparable restaurant revenue decreased 20.8%, comparable average guest check increased 0.1% and comparable restaurant guest counts decreased 20.9%.
  • Off-premise sales increased 86.1%.
  • Restaurant-level operating profit margin rate down 950 bps to 8.8%.
  • Total company-owned units fell 517 Y/Y to 7,214 and total number of restaurants dropped 18 Y/Y to 554.
  • The company has re-opened ~270 dining rooms with limited capacity, representing ~65% of currently open company-owned restaurants.
  • Due to ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company withdrew its FY2020 outlook.
  • Previously: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers EPS misses by $5.11, misses on revenue (June 10)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.