Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, JADE TEEN, evaluating JAK1 inhibitor abrocitinib in young people between the ages of 12 and 18 with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) who were also on background therapy.

Both doses tested met the co-primary endpoints at week 12, demonstrating statistically significant proportions of patients achieving clear or almost clear skin and achieving at least a 75% improvement in AD symptoms (EASI-75). Key secondary endpoints were also met.

No new safety signals were reported.

JADE TEEN is the fourth late-stage study in the program. Additional data from other trials will be available later this year.