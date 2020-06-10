Cisco downgraded on demand headwind

Seeing the potential for lower demand due to the remote work shift, Baird downgrades Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) from Outperform to Neutral with a $48 price target.

Analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver: "The current environment could lead to a deemphasis on the corporate network, which we expect would be a headwind."

The analyst calls Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) better-positioned to benefit from the work-from-home trend.

Ruykhaver sees Cisco's risks as more balanced due to "secular and macro concerns."