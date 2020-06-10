United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is on watch after reporting 16% sales growth in FQ3 for the supermarkets channel and lifting full-year guidance.

FY20 revenue of $26.4B to $26.6B vs. $25.4B consensus and EPS of $2.30 to $2.50 vs. $1.44 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $650M to $670M is anticipated vs. $520M to $560M prior view. "We expect elevated consumer demand for our wide variety of natural, conventional and fresh perimeter products, along with our ongoing synergy and integration initiatives, to result in a strong finish to the fiscal year," says CEO Steven Spinner.

UNFI is up 0.27% premarket to $22.50. Shares are up 232% over the last 90 days.

Previously: United Natural Foods EPS misses by $0.01, revenue in-line (June 10)