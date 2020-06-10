Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) has filed an IND with the FDA seeking sign-off for a late-stage clinical study evaluating lead drug losmapimod in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to President & CEO Robert Gould, Ph.D., prior studies in other diseases showed the drug's ability to reduce inflammatory proteins like IL-6 and C-reactive protein (CRP) that are associated with a poor prognosis.

On the working capital front, it has closed its $68.5M private placement of stock (~4M common shares at $17). Its current balance of quick assets should be sufficient to fund operations into Q1 2022.

Management will host a conference call today at 8:30 am ET to discuss recent developments.