WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) prices its offering of $150.0M of 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2023 in a private offering and will use proceeds to fully repay current debt outstanding.

Also grants initial purchase an option to buy up to an additional $22.5M of notes.

Is expected to result in ~$145.5M in net proceeds, or $167.3M if the initial purchaser exercises its option to buy additional notes in full.

Intends to use $121.6M of the proceeds to repay and terminate its existing senior secured credit facility and $23.9M to repurchase shares of its common stock from certain purchasers of the notes.

The purchase price per share of WETF common stock in those purchases is equal to the last-reported sale price of WETF common stock of $3.70 on June 9, 2020.

The notes' initial conversion price is $5.92, which represents a conversion premium of approximately 60% to the last-reported sale price of $3.70.