Seeing the stock as "fully valued," Wedbush downgrades Micron (NASDAQ:MU) from Outperform to Neutral and raises the price target by $4 to $55, a 4% upside.
Analyst Matt Bryson says that Micron's recent strength "appears to mark a peak" and "forward demand/pricing conditions in the memory market are now more likely to deteriorate."
Wedbush has lost confidence in the firmness of cloud orders, which could also damage pricing.
MU shares are up 52% in the past year and down 0.6% in pre-market trading to $52.84.
