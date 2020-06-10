Seeing the stock as "fully valued," Wedbush downgrades Micron (NASDAQ:MU) from Outperform to Neutral and raises the price target by $4 to $55, a 4% upside.

Analyst Matt Bryson says that Micron's recent strength "appears to mark a peak" and "forward demand/pricing conditions in the memory market are now more likely to deteriorate."

Wedbush has lost confidence in the firmness of cloud orders, which could also damage pricing.